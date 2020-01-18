WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: From Kane’s return to Roman Reign's big win; Here’s what went down

Here’s everything that went down on the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, from Kane’s return to Roman Reign’s win. Check it out.

The fans were expecting a high-level action in the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and that is exactly what they got. The episode featured the return of Kane in a power-packed opening segment that saw Daniel Bryan locking horns with The Fiend. Further, in the show, Roman Reigns ended up defeating Robert Roode in the main event, following which Reigns was made to choose the stipulation for their single’s match at Royal Rumble. If you missed the action, here’s a breakdown of everything that went down on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

John Morrison defeated Big E

Morrison ended up knocking the wind out of Big E and emerged as the champion. Morrison was also cornered by The Miz and Big E by Kofi Kingston for this match.

The Usos defeated The Revival

Jey and Jimmy Uso and Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder locked horns and gave its audience some much needed high power action. Jimmy and Dawson started it off with some basic moves. Jimmy then tagged Jey and Dash got a blind tag and helped gain an advantage on Jey. However, despite a great attempt by The Revivals, The Usos ended up dominating the match and defeating their rivals.

Lacey Evans defeated Bayley

Evans pinned Bayley down and won the watch. Even though Bayley proved to be a powerful opponent, she couldn’t handle Evans.

Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville

The match was all over the place with Mandy Rose trying to get involved in the match and Nikki Cross knocking her into Otis’s arms. However, in the middle of all that, Alexa Bliss managed to defeat Sonya Deville, thanks to some perfectly timed moves.

Tables Match: Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode

The match became especially entertaining after Corbin and Ziggler made an entry in the middle high voltage action. The two features in the match on behalf of Ziggler but were instantly thwarted by The Usos. While this was going on, Roman Reigns threw Robert Roode on a table set up in a corner of the ring and ended up winning the match.

