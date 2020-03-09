WWE: Goldberg REVEALS preparing for WWE Super ShowDown 2020 comeback was the toughest thing he has ever done

Goldberg revealed preparing for his WWE Super ShowDown 2020 comeback match against Bray Wyatt was the toughest thing he has ever done.

Goldberg made a comeback on WWE last month after taking a long break from the wrestling world. The 53-year-old wrestler participated in a match at the Super ShowDown 2020 event and walked out as WWE Universal Champion. During his latest interview, the wrestler opened up about how he prepared for his comeback match and said it was the toughest thing he has ever done, WWE The Bump reported Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend in a short and crisp match that left many fans confused. He pinned his rival down with the help of his classic finishing move Jackhammer and won the match.

Following the grand victory, Goldberg is all set to lock horns with Roman Reigns in their upcoming WrestleMania match. Last week, the wrestler stated that he is back for good and is not planning on retiring any time soon. The wrestler asserted that as long as he is in shape, can perform and that he is no going anywhere. He said he can still do what he did back in the day and as long as he can performs well; he will not say no to any challenge, Ringside News reported.

While he did perform well at the Super ShowDown event, the match did not go down well with many WWE fans who thought the match was fixed and unfair. Even before the match started, speculations were rife that WWE has already decided that Goldberg will win Universal Championship for the second time. He was also criticised by WWE star Seth Rollins, who took a jibe at the fight on Twitter. “If only I had pulled out the Jackhammer,” he wrote referring to Goldberg’s signature finishing move. ALSO READ: WWE News: Goldberg is not planning on retiring any time soon; Says ‘I can still do what I did back in the day’

