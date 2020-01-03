WWE Hall of Famer Booker T REVEALS he wants to manage a tag team in 2020

WWE Hall of Famer and former tag team specialist Booker T recently revealed that he wants to manage a tag team in 2020.

WWE Hall of Famer and former tag team specialist Booker T recently revealed that he wants to return to WWE and manage one of the company's most popular teams. Earlier this week, on WWE Backstage this week, former member of Harlem Heat stated that we would like to return to WWE and manage former NXT tag-team champions. While fans were expecting him to make a comeback and enter the wrestling ring once again, that not what Booker T had in mind. The professional wrestler wants to return to Raw and manage The Street Profits, one of the most over tag teams in WWE.

While WWE officials are yet to comment on the matter, Booker sounded pretty confident about the offer. While discussing his new year’s resolution, the wrestlers said, “You know, since I am a tag team extraordinaire, tag team specialist, fourteen Tag Team Championships throughout my reign in this business. I’m looking forward to the tag team division getting crunk in 2020." He added, "And I might even manage The Street Profits somewhere along the year." When asked is will be up for a match with The Revival, Booker said he has one match left in him. "You know what, me and my big brother, we're talking about it, we're going to be discussing that. I've got one left in me. Dawson, Wilder - don't get jacked up, s****!" stated.

While the Street Profits have been doing exceptionally well ever since they made their main roster debut, they are yet to bag the RAW tag-team titles. This might change next week, as Street Profits will take on the champions, The Viking Raiders and The OC in a triple-threat match for the titles.

