WWE Hall of Fame 2023: What happened with Rey Mysterio hours before his fight with son Dominik Mysterio?

American professional wrestler Rey Mysterio has been trending ever since his appearance in the WWE Hall of Fame yesterday, hours before his match against his son, Dominik Mysterio. What exactly happened on Friday that has created such news, continue reading to find out.

What happened with Rey Mysterio?

The 48-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, hours before his match against son Dominik Mysterio at the same venue he fought Eddie Guerrero 18 years ago. Mysterio revealed the new Latino World Order ahead of his induction speech. Santos Escobar, leader of Legado Del Fantasma, made an appearance to show the wrestler his support and Mysterio reportedly handed each member of the team a t-shirt with their logo.

ALSO READ: WWE Rumor Roundup: Is John Cena going to make an appearance in Wrestlemania 39? Check all the rumors

Considered the greatest luchador in pro wrestling history and one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time, he was inducted by former WCW star and icon, Konan. During his induction speech, he recalled how he started his career at 14 years of age, thanked his wife for all the sacrifices she made for him, and proceeded to remember Guerrero, who was allegedly Dominik's biological father. Mysterio was called out by Dominik several times since last year but he chose to ignore all his attempts to rile him up.

It was when Dominik crossed the line by including his mother and sister in this whole beef that Mysterio finally accepted his son's challenge. "Hey, Mom, how does it feel to be married to such a pathetic loser? A coward who can't even stand up to his own son. Did you know that you married a deadbeat? Actually, you did, and I'm going to tell you why. Because you sat there every night, while he abandoned me, and that makes you nothing better, so that makes you a deadbeat mom," said the 24-year-old.

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results, 20 March 2023: From Rhea Ripley vs. Bayley to Omos defeating Mustafa, here are the results

Not able to ignore Dominik's behaviour anymore, Rey accepted his offer, and now the father-son duo is all set to fight at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Dominik had turned on his father last year and joined The Judgement Day. Rey, whose actual name is Óscar Gutiérrez, topped the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 which includes Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, Tim White, and Andy Kaufman. Early during Rey's speech, Dominik rose from his seat and left the area with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.