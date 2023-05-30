WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan lauds Roman Reigns, says ‘he has kept the art form alive’

For the present generation, Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is what Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold used to be for wrestling fans during their heydays. The WWE star Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship belt for 1000 days, an accomplishment that will go down in history books for a very long time.

What did Hulk Hogan say about Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns has received a lot of praise from experts and former wrestlers for rising to such a prominent position in WWE. Now in that list comes Hulk Hogan who has recently expressed admiration for The Tribal Chief. During a recent interview on FS1's TMZ Sports television programme, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan showered praise on undisputed WWE global champion Roman Reigns. In an interview with TMZ sports, Hogan lauded Reigns for carrying on the tradition of wrestling in the traditional manner. He emphasized that Reigns acts like an artist, in contrast to many modern stars who make wrestling look planned.

Hogan said, "He's kept the art form alive. I mean, he has stepped up and got away from this kinda choreographed-looking, jumping and two guys doing the same thing and diving through the ropes. Roman Reigns took it back to where it should be. Big man, big moves, main event moves. He really just kept the art form alive for all of us.”

Roman Reign reached a milestone in his WWE career

On May 27, Roman Reigns competed 1000 days at the Night of Champions high-profile live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he and Sikoa lost their battle for the Undisputed WWE tag team championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Prior to the Money in the Bank event in July, Reigns is set to exceed Pedro Morales' 1027-day title reign, which would put him seventh all-time among WWE title reigns that have lasted the longest. Bruno Sammartino now holds the record, having held the heavyweight championship of the WWE for 2,803 days.

Before Reigns, only Hogan, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, and Bruno Sammartino were WWE Superstars to hold the title for 1,000 consecutive days. Meanwhile, Reigns will appear on the upcoming episode of WWE Smackdown, which is scheduled to go live on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE NXT Battleground 2023 Results: Carmelo Hayes retains the NXT Championship; Full list inside