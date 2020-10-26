WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Results: Randy Orton becomes 14 time Champion; Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks reign supreme

*SPOILERS ALERT* During WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to become a 14-time champion while Roman Reigns was his ruthless self decimating The Usos. Check out the full winners list below.

*SPOILERS ALERT* There were three vicious encounters inside the steel cage during the recently held WWE pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell. When it comes to Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, the two began fighting it out even before they made it inside the cage and used a steel chair as an important weapon of choice.

While McIntyre was seen falling through the announce table from atop the steel cage, ultimately an RKO by Orton sealed the champ's fate. Randy is now officially a 14-time champion with his recent big win. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso tangled in a Hell in a Cell 'I Quit' match which was an emotional roller coaster ride with The Tribal Chief choking his cousin which had Jimmy Uso running down the ring in an attempt to save his brother. While Reigns pretended to break down with his family, he ended up choking Jimmy which forced Jey to say 'I Quit.' As a celebratory gesture, we see Roman's father Sika and Afa joining the champ to congratulate him along with Paul Heyman.

Frenemies Sasha Banks and Bayley presented the WWE Universe with a fiercely violent Hell in a Cell match inside the cage for the SmackDown Women's Champion. From chairs and steel steps to kendo sticks and a fire extinguisher, no weapon was spared. Eventually, The Boss overcame her former The Role Models' partner by making her submit to the Bank Statement (with a little help from a chair!) which led to Banks being crowned as the new SmackDown Women's Champion. In turn, Bayley's 380-day reign as SmackDown Women's Champion also came to an end. Moreover, The Miz (along with John Morrison by his corner) won the Money in the Bank contract against Otis after Tucker betrayed his partner by attacking him with the briefcase during the match.

Check out WWE Hell in a Cell 2020's winners list below:

R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Match for 24/7 Championship)

Winner: R-Truth

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell 'I Quit' Match for Universal Championship)

Winner: Roman Reigns

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

Winner: Elias (via disqualification)

The Miz vs. Otis (To become Mr. Money in the Bank)

Winner: The Miz.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell Match for SmackDown Women's Championship)

Winner: Sasha Banks

Bobby Lashley vs. SLAPJACK

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell Match for WWE Championship)

Winner: Randy Orton

Check out some highlights from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 below:

It was indeed a thrilling few hours inside Hell in a Cell!

