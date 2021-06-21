WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Results: Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley RETAIN their championships

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021's main event saw MVP proving as a valuable distraction for Bobby Lashley to retain his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Check out the full winners' list below.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 was jam-packed with title matches which the WWE Universe were extremely excited about. On one hand, we had Bianca Belair and Bayley putting on a spectacular Hell in a Cell bout for the SmackDown Women's Championship with the former retaining her title thanks to a Senton and a K.O.D. on the ladder.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley sought out a cheap tactic move to retain her Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, which left WWE fans unsatisfied. After getting out of a vicious Figure Four, The Nightmare prompted a disqualification after blasting The Queen's face with part of the announce table. As for the main event, Bobby Lashley had his work cut out for him inside the Hell in a Cell with Drew McIntyre as his formidable opponent. While The Scottish Warrior dominated early on, The All Mighty used MVP's cane to even the odds.

Even a Kendo stick couldn't dull Drew's spirit but a thumb to the eye by Bobby led to the referee being knocked out of the ring. Hence, McIntyre's pin after a Future Shock DDT couldn't be counted. When the second referee was added to the mix, Lashley was met with a Claymore but MVP played spoilsport by pulling the official out of the ring and disrupting the count. The Hurt Business member wasn't forgiven for his actions as he too was treated with a Claymore.

The interruption prompted Bobby to recover and ambush Drew with the Hurt Lock but was thrown backwards through a table that was set up against the cell. In the ring, McIntyre brutally attacked the champ with a steel chair but Lashley's brute strength saw the challenger being sent through a table at ringside from the apron. Drew also showed off his awe-inspiring physicality with a Glasgow Kiss and Future Shock DDT to Bobby.

When things had just turned in McIntyre's favour with a Claymore set in gear, MVP proved to be a valuable distraction by grabbing Drew's boot. Taking advantage of said distraction, Lashley opted for a cheap roll-up win, thus retaining his championship, which left McIntyre in utter disbelief as Drew will not be able to challenge for the WWE Championship as long as Bobby is champion.

Check out the full winners' list from Hell in a Cell 2021 below:

Natalya vs. Mandy Rose (Kickoff Match)

Winner: Natalya

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (SmackDown Women's Championship Hell in a Cell Match)

Winner: Bianca Belair

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

Winner: Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Winner: Sami Zayn

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (Raw Women's Championship Match)

Winner: Charlotte Flair (via disqualification)

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match)

Winner: Bobby Lashley

With a few misses, Hell in a Cell 2021 also had many hits in its corner!

WWE fans' attention will now be redirected to Money in the Bank 2021, which will take place on July 18.

