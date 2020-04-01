WWE: Here's what Becky Lynch has to say about her wedding with Seth Rollins getting postponed due to COVID 19

Given how the coronavirus scare has affected the entire globe, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was asked to comment on her wedding with Seth Rollins being pushed due to the recent pandemic. Read below to know what The Man had to share on the same.

It was in August 2019, when Seth Rollins popped the question to his ladylove, Becky Lynch, and she said Yes! After just a couple of months of dating, you could sense just how serious the two WWE powerhouses were about their relationship and the engagement came as no surprise! Given their hectic schedules, especially with Wrestlemania 36 on the pipeline, a set date was not confirmed by the couple. However, a wedding in early 2020 seems highly unlikely, given the current world situation with the coronavirus pandemic taking over the entire globe.

So what does Becky think about COVID-19 affecting her wedding plans with one half of RAW Tag Team Champions, like all other events in people's lives, have been put in the standstill? "Yeah, but like everything you adjust and you move forward. At the end of the day, as long as we have our health and as long as we have the people that we love and care about, that's the main thing," Lynch revealed honestly to Sporting News. This means the couple will have to wait some more before they are able to say their I Do's! But hey, at least they have Wrestlemania 36 to look forward to!

Furthermore, when quizzed on how she is keeping herself upbeat and positive about the current scenario, The Man revealed, "I am privileged enough that I still get to go, whether there are crowds or not, go out there and perform for people at home watching and hopefully give them a little bit of a break."

"And also, really just things that you don't really get the time to do a lot of the time, like catching up on movies and documentaries and changing your workouts a little bit. It makes you a little bit more creative. And then cooking. I love cooking and I'm never at home to cook," Becky added to Sporting News.

Meanwhile, at Wrestlemania 36, Becky will be putting her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler and Seth will be going one-on-one against Kevin Owens.

