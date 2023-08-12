WWE: Is Jey Uso quitting because of his brothers’ betrayal? Read to find out

Calgary's Friday Night SmackDown episode echoed with the aftermath of SummerSlam, unraveling a dramatic saga within The Bloodline. The unexpected betrayal of Jey Uso by his own flesh and blood, Jimmy Uso, during Roman Reigns' fierce title defense, escalated into an intense showdown that concluded with Jey Uso's stunning decision to exit SmackDown and the WWE stage.

Jimmy Uso's unforeseen revelation

Defying conjecture, Jimmy Uso's true motives for his treachery were unveiled. In a surprising twist, his actions stemmed from deep affection for his sibling, Jey. Jimmy's candid admission showed his unwavering determination to shield Jey from the potentially corruptive influences associated with the mantle of The Tribal Chief, a position currently held by Roman Reigns. Jimmy said "I did what I did at SummerSlam Jey because I love you... I would never live with myself if I let you become a lying, egotistical, manipulative, a**hole like Roman Reigns."

ALSO READ: WWE Raw: What will Becky Lynch do if she LOSES before re-match to Trish Stratus? Here's what she agreed to

Jey Uso's explosive retaliation

Jey Uso's retort to his brother's revelation left no room for ambiguity. In a burst of fiery defiance, he wreaked havoc within the ring, incapacitating both Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey's vehement actions demonstrated his commitment to escape the shadows of manipulation and carve an independent path beyond The Bloodline. Jay said "I’m out of The Bloodline. I’m out of SmackDown. I’m out of WWE. Deuces!"

ALSO READ: WWE Raw Results, 20 March 2023: From Rhea Ripley vs. Bayley to Omos defeating Mustafa, here are the results

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso's journey to WWE

In 2010, the dynamic journey of The Uso Brothers kicked off with a victory over The Rotundo Brothers. They teamed up with the likes of Wes Brisco and Donny Marlow, securing wins against formidable opponents. Guided by manager Sarona Snuka, the brothers clinched the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship in March. Their ascent continued, marked by notable battles against various contenders. May 2010 saw their main roster debut alongside Tamina, as they staked their claim in WWE's tag team division. Driven by their goal to become WWE Tag Team Champions, the Usos confronted challenges, including a memorable Triple Threat Tag Team Match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Through highs and lows, their perseverance paid off on March 3, 2014, when they captured the WWE Tag Team Titles, marking a significant chapter in their remarkable journey.

ALSO READ: WWE: Long term plans for Roman Reign REVEALED; Here’s everything we know