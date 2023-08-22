WWE: Is John Cena returning to wrestling amidst SAG Strike? Here's everything you need to know

John Cena is coming back to WWE! He used to be a big deal in WWE, winning championships for 16 times, but he's been away for a while. Now, he's all set to return. First, he's going to be on the September 1 episode of WWE SmackDown in Hershey, Pennsylvania. People are excited about this because it's been a while since he was in the wrestling ring. Then, on September 8, he's going to be part of WWE's Superstar Spectacle show in India. Now this is a big deal because WWE hasn't done a live event in India since 2017. Here are all the related details.

John Cena announced his return on Twitter

Cena shared the news on Twitter on August 21st. He expressed that he can't wait to see the WWE family and meet fans in India. He wrote, “Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown ! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in (Indian Flag)! The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia”

Cena hasn't been wrestling as much lately because he's been busy with acting. He's been in several movies this year, like Fast X, Barbie, Hidden Strike, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Plus, he's in a Hulu film called Vacation Friends 2, which is coming out soon.

Why John Cena hasn’t been wrestling for so long?

Cena has been a WWE superstar for a long time, but he hasn't been wrestling regularly lately. Apart from being busy in movies, during an interaction with a Bsted Open Video, he revealed that, “Man, I wish I was still there every day. I just can't. My body can't do it anymore and I don't want to give the consumer a bad product. That's a thing that I learned from those veterans at that time. Guys like Eddie just would risk so much. He's like, 'I'm never gonna give the consumer a bad product. I don't care how I feel. I don't care how I feel physically, I don't care what baggage I have mentally. When I'm on, they paid good money and I'm gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it's not there.”

Cena last appeared in April at WrestleMania 39 when he faced off against Austin Theory. He also had a segment with Grayson Waller at Money in the Bank last month. It's not clear if he's going to wrestle in the SmackDown show or the event in India, but fans are just happy to see him back in the WWE world.

