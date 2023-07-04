WWE: Is Ronda Rousey leaving wrestling to make her UFC return? Here's everything we know

American professional wrestler Ronda Rousey is reportedly making her departure from WWE. This news comes after reports that the UFC champion will be making her return to UFC. Is there any truth to these reports and rumors? Keep reading to find out more information.

Is Ronda Rousey leaving WWE to make her UFC return?

Rousey, a former UFC champion, left UFC after losing to Amanda Nunes in 2016 and said she would possibly never make a comeback. After a couple of appearances every year, she moved to WWE full-time in 2018. Regardless of her comments, rumors started floating that the mixed martial artist would make her return to UFC. The rumors sparked further when Amanda Nunes announced her retirement in June 2023 leaving the 135lbs title vacant.

Netizens started believing that Rousey would return to fight for the vacant title, especially after UFC commentator Jon Anik named the 36-year-old as a potential candidate for the bantamweight title. Sports journalist told Wrestling Observer Radio that the wrestler has given WWE a hard-out even though there is no surety of what the exact date is. "This was always, always, always the plan. It kept getting delayed and then Ronda got hurt," he said.

"I don't know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, it might be a little bit after. The deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date, 'This is my last date.' I remember talking to somebody there and it's like, 'I know they're going to do this, and I guess, make the big match for WrestleMania.' And it's like, 'No, her hard out is- they didn't give me the date but it's long before WrestleMania," the 63-year-old journalist revealed.

Feud between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Even though Rousey has not yet commented on the rumors or confirmed anything, fans believe she is leaving the WWE to make her return to MMA and UFC. Since the wrestler is expected to leave soon, WWE decided to bring up her feud with long-time friend Shayna Baszler which was previously delayed because of Rousey's arm injury. The feud initiated during Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey's match where they had to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. During the match, Baszler "betrayed" Rousey and attacked her, thus initiating WWE's much-awaited tiff.

