WWE issues statement on abuse and assault allegations against its talents Matt Riddle, Jack Gallagher & others

WWE issued a statement reflecting on abuse and assault allegations against its talent and stated that that the company has zero tolerance for such matters. Read on to know more.
As part of the #SpeakingOut movement, multiple WWE wrestlers have had allegations of misconduct levelled against them. Using the #SpeakingOut movement, many women have addressed their past experiences with abuse and assault in the wrestling industry. The list of wrestlers, who have been called out by name, includes Matt Riddle, Jack Gallagher, and former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin. Several talents from AEW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling also feature on the list. WWE previously reacted to the matter and stated the company was looking into the matter.

In its latest statement, the company noted that it has “zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault." WWE clearly stated that if a wrestler gets arrested on those grounds, the company will immediately suspend the talent, Wrestling Inc. reported. “Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero-tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended,” WWE asserted in the statement.

Reportedly, reacting to the accusations, the company has released Gallagher. He was accused of grabbing a woman and tearing her skirt when she wouldn’t sit on his lap. The statement further mentioned that if the talent is convicted, the company would immediately terminate the wrestler. “Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE,” WWE stated.

Many talents have not issued their own statements about that the allegations levelled against them. Riddle denied the allegations while connecting with a fan over direct message. He also stated that he is speaking with WWE about pressing charges.

