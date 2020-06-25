WWE issues statement on multiple employees testing positive for COVID 19; Will still continue to tape shows

WWE issued a statement reacting to reports about multiple employees of the wrestling company testing positive for coronavirus. Read on to know more.

WWE has continued to hold wrestling events since the start of COVID 19 pandemic. Even when people in the USA were following strict stay at home orders and health care experts advocated the need of social distancing, WWE continued to move forward with the scheduled shows. While initially the company was hosting audience free events due to the stay at home orders, last week’s Monday Night Raw marked the first time since March that fans were allowed as audience at WWE's Performance Center.

While the officials claimed time and again that the company is taking all the necessary precautions to avoid the deadly virus, it was recently reported that multiple people had tested positive from COVID-19 at the WWE Performance Center this week. While the company has not disclosed any details about the same Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that there were at least three positive cases and at least one of them was a wrestler. Reflecting on the issue, WWE issued a statement.

“WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future," the statement read. Meanwhile, even after reports about COVID-19 positive cases, the company is continuing to tape shows according to the schedule. Last week, after WWE welcomed live audience for the show, it was reported that a Developmental Wrestler, who was last inside the WWE Performance Center on June 9, tested positive for COVID-19. Various reports claimed that fans signed waivers at the show stating that WWE wasn't liable if they contracted COVID-19.

It was also reported that while they did have their temperature checked, fans were told that they could not wear masks in the audience or they would have to leave, Wrestling Inc. reported. The wrestling company later issued a statement regarding fans not wearing masks. “Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13. Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE's TV production,” the statement read.

