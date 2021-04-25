WWE: John Cena has no regrets missing out on WrestleMania 37: It's called WrestleMania, not CenaMania

In a recent interview, John Cena spoke candidly about not being a part of WrestleMania 37 and how it's "more reassuring" to him "to not only see that WWE has a life after me, which is inevitable for sure, but that the life is thriving."

John Cena has made a smooth transition from WWE to Hollywood but if there is one PPV that the former face of the wrestling company would attend no matter what, it was WrestleMania. After a classic cinematic masterpiece against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend during their Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, John was unable to be a part of WrestleMania 37 this year because he was filming for The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker in Vancouver, Canada.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Cena shared his honest thoughts on missing out on WrestleMania 37 as he explained how all wrestlers have "a window" and that he loves listening to Stone Cold Steve Austin talk about this window. The 44-year-old actor explained that his goal when he stepped foot in WWE was to leave it better than how he found it and it's a great feeling to be able to see an event.

Commenting further upon how he almost had the "best transition" a wrestler could possibly have, John also pondered over how his last two WrestleManias "were very interesting." On one hand, WrestleMania 36 was "an almost cinematic-type match" whereas at WrestleMania 35, Cena "was a fan," who got to sit in the crowd and watch The Show of Shows. While he got to see the product, John also got to see a stadium full of fans and it was "beautiful" as he "felt at home."

For the unversed, during the 2019 PPV, Cena had challenged The Undertaker to have a match at WrestleMania which The Phenom accepted and it barely lasted minutes before Taker beat John in what would eventually be a squash match. Moreover, Cena was excited to watch WrestleMania 37 as a fan again and stated that he has no regrets about missing out on The Showcase of Immortals. Elaborating his stance, John shared that he wants to be where he is and doing what he is, which is why he "made that choice."

"I think it's really special, and we all think they're never going to go on without us. That's not true. It's more reassuring to me to not only see that WWE has a life after me, which is inevitable for sure, but that the life is thriving," John acknowledged about WWE to Bleacher Report before concluding, "There's so many great storylines, so many great matches. It's called WrestleMania, not CenaMania, you know? I've been a part [of it], and that part is over."

