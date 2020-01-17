WWE legend and The Rock's father Rocky Johnson's cause of death revealed by close friend?

Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, passed away at the age of 75 on January 15, 2020. A close friend and former WWE star Brian Blair revealed the probable cause of death.

In what came as extremely unfortunate news, Rocky Johnson, acclaimed WWE legend and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, breathed his last on January 15, 2020. The WWE Hall of Famer was 75 years of age. Vince McMahon had taken to his Twitter page to pay tribute to the legendary wrestler saying, "I’m deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family."

Now, a close friend and former WWE star, Brian Blair spoke to The Associated Press reportedly revealing the cause of death. "He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something. I said, 'You, need to get checked out, Rocky.' He said he'd be OK," Brian shared with AP and added, "Then he missed this Sunday, a few days ago. When I talked to him again, he said he still wasn't feeling good and he still missed church. He still didn't get checked out. I talked to Sheila and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home, today."

May his soul rest in peace!

While Dwayne Johnson has not issued a statement on his father's death, many WWE wrestlers have offered their condolences while shining light on these achievements.

Triple H had tweeted, "A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time," whereas Hulk Hogan tweeted, "So sorry for the loss of Rocky Johnson. A great man, a great friend and I will always remember he was one of only a few that was kind and helpful when I first broke in. RIP Rocky. I love you my brother HH."

