WWE Legend Bret Hart REVEALS he has skin cancer; tells fans to look after their health

The WWE Legend Bret Hart revealed that he has skin cancer in an Instagram post. The retired wrestler wrote in his Instagram post that he has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which is considered as a common form of skin cancer. The well-known wrestler also posted a picture of himself with the post where he further mentions that his Basal cell carcinoma removal will be scheduled very soon. WWE Legend Bret Hart does not fail to mention that the people should take good care of their health and use a hashtag of get checked in his post.

He also adds that everyone needs to use more sun screen for protection. Bret Hart writes that the goal for 2020 and for the future is to be more careful with one’s health and use more sun screen while stepping out. As per the reports in the Skincancer.org, basal cell carcinoma grows with a steady pace, and if its detected early on, it is curable in most cases. As per reports, there are not many cases where the basal cell carcinoma has spread and turned out fatal, as long as the patient is treated well in time.

The Hitman has many medical complications before his diagnosis of skin cancer. In the year 2016, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Hart was treated for his prostate cancer with a surgery. The WWE star Bret Hart also suffered paralysis on his left side, after a bicycle accident in the year 2002. The retired wrestler took physical therapy and was able to recover after many months.

