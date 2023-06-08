WWE legend The Iron Sheik passes away at 81; Dwayne Johnson The Rock pays heartfelt tribute to his 'uncle'

WWE legend best known as The Iron Sheik has passed away. He was 81. The Iron Sheik, aka Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was the only Iranian Champion in WWE history. News of the WWE Hall of Fame star passing away was confirmed by his representatives.

The Iron Sheik passes away

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, also known as The Iron Sheik, left this world for his heavenly abode on Wednesday, 7 June 2023, his reps announced. In 1988, The Iron Sheik won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship, which made him the only Iranian to do so. Hosseini was considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers to have competed in his generation.

An official statement on his social media page read, "Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come."

WWE also released a statement at the legend’s passing and grieved his loss. The statement said: "WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans."

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock joined in along with the others to pay tribute to the legend. The wrestler-turned-actor took to Twitter to post a video in which he recalled fond memories he had of the Sheik, who he addressed as his “uncle.”

Many other celebs, including Booker T and actor Ken Jeong, paid their condolences to the wrestler.

About The Iron Sheik

The Iron Sheik’s real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri. He was born in Iran in 1942. Hossein was known to one be Hulk Rogan’s first rival, but he eventually beat Sheik to secure the title, which gave rise to Hulkmania. Sheik was a WWF Tag Team champion, and he won the title in 1985 with Nikolai Volkoff. Sheik earned himself a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. He was inducted there by his longtime rival and partner, Sgt. Slaughter.

Sheik is survived by his wife, Caryl, who is 48 years old, and his three daughters.

