Legendary wrestler Ric Flair released by WWE: Reports

There is a piece of shocking news coming in from the wrestling field. One of pro wrestling's all-time greats is no longer working for the WWE. If you are a fan of WWE, we are sure that you all must know about Ric Flair. Well, Ric was reportedly released by the WWE effective Monday. Ric is known for his famous "Woooooo!". This report was given by Raj Giri of wrestling Inc. and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

The recent 16-time world champion Ric Flair was frustrated with the recent booking decision and contacted WWE chairman Vince McMahon directly to share his frustration and request his release. It looks like he got his wish. Earlier in the year, "The Nature Boy" was in a storyline with his daughter, Charlotte Flair, and Lacey Evans, but it was dropped when Evans became pregnant in real life. Reportedly, Ric was unhappy with his role as there was a slight romantic angle brewing in the storyline with Evans. Apparently, Evans is more than 40 years younger than Ric and married.

Talking to ESPN in May, Ric Flair said, "In this instance, I didn't [feel comfortable]. The one thing I've learned is you're not going to win a war when someone's got their mind made up. She most definitely didn't like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn't want to be that guy that was always going, 'Oh, that isn't perfect for me.'"

Ric Flair's contract was recently renewed after his prior contract expired in 2019. But now that he is gone, his daughters still remain with the company.

