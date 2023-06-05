WWE: Long term plans for Roman Reign REVEALED; Here’s everything we know

Roman Reigns is definitely one of the biggest WWE superstars who have now carried SmackDown as its Undisputed Universal Champion for about three years. Reigns have been a two-time Universal champion and four-time WWE champion. The WWE superstar has also held United States, Tag Team, and Intercontinental belts one time apiece.

The Undisputed Universal Champion has been a top villain for nearly three years but WWE has bigger goals for Roman Reigns in mind. Here is everything to know about the same.

WWE plans for Roman Reigns

It was recently revealed by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has big plans for Roman Reigns, which includes him getting cheered by the WWE Universe. Dave Meltzer reported that WWE’s ultimate goal with Roman Reigns’ immense push is to make him a fan favorite and ‘the special attraction superhero babyface’ for the events in the future.

WWE’s final plan for Roman Reigns is the downfall of the heel and rise of the beloved babyface in WWE. Along the way, Reigns will be feuding with his Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa and rekindling his rivalry with Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns in WWE

Over the past few years, Roman Reigns has made his own name in WWE as the clear alpha dog. As his 1000 plus days reign as WWE’s champion, Reigns has been labeled as wrestling’s biggest draw along with his stable The Bloodline labeled as WWE’s top merchandise seller despite the portrayal as villains.

Recently, The Undertaker called Roman Reigns’ title reign as one of the greatest of all time. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that eventually when Reigns will be dethroned as the champion, there is one direction for him: being a babyface. As seen with the several top stars from the past, WWE fans will start appreciating Roman Reigns more after the end of his legendary title.

