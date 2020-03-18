WWE losing USD 22 million by relocating Wrestlemania 36 to WWE Performance Centre due to Coronavirus scare?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

WWE is losing up to USD 15 million in ticket sales alone as Wrestlemania 36 has shifted from Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Read below for more details.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the entertainment industry due to the coronavirus outbreak taking over the globe! In order for preventive measures, music concerts and sporting events are being cancelled or delayed. There were rumours of Wrestlemania 36 being cancelled but WWE made the decision to shift the venue from Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. A statement on the same was shared by WWE, which said, "Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania."

Wrestlemania 36 will take place in front of only a live-streaming crowd as the venue will be empty like we have seen in recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown. Both WWE, as well as Tampa, will be losing a lot of moolah with this big move! According to The Wrap, Wrestlemania 36 would have earned around USD 15 million in ticket sales alone, if it were being hosted at Raymond James Stadium, which allows occupancy of 65,890. Moreover, with other events like WWE Hall of Fame, NXT TakeOver and more, which was scheduled at Amalie Arena would be earning around USD four million. Including the additional shows as well as merchandise sales, the total loss for WWE due to Wrestlemania 36's big move is a staggering USD 22 million.

Moreover, the loss for Tampa is highly exponential as the numbers were up to USD 100 million and more, in comparison to Wrestlemania 35, which earned New Jersey an impressive USD 165.4 million. Moreover, Wrestlemania 35 at MetLife Stadium earned USD 16.5 million in ticket sales alone with occupancy of 82,500.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: CM Punk jokes on Wrestlemania 36 shifting to Performance Center: Roman Reigns will not get booed

Taking the numbers into consideration, WWE has been hit hard due to the coronavirus outbreak!

Read More