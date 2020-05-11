WWE Money In The Bank 2020: Otis & Asuka climb the ladder to victory; Check out results and match highlights

Otis and Asuka climb the ladder to victory at WWE Money In The Bank 2020 event. Check out the results and match highlights.

This year’s Money In The Bank event was the second major event WWE held without its live audience due to the Coronavirus. In April, the company shot it's WrestleMania event without its fans. MITB was a success from start to finish. Unlike how it is usually done with a multi-person ladder match, this year WWE decided to spice things up to entertain its fans watch the live telecast of the event. During the event, the contestants started at the bottom of WWE's corporate headquarters building and found their way to the top.

Check out the results and match highlights here:

Otis and Asuka win Money in the Bank matches

It was a big night for Otis and Asuka who ended up winning the matches and securing the briefcase. Even though Otis is currently one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE, his victory came as a surprise for the fans. WWE stars AJ Styles and Baron Corbin were fighting over the briefcase on top of the ladder when Elias, who was not even a part of the match, hit Corbin with a guitar. As Corbin let go of the suitcase, Styles fumbled with it fell straight into Otis’s arms.

Meanwhile, Asuka tried to grab the briefcase, but Corbin climbed up with her. While it could have gone either way, Asuka ended up kicking Corbin of the ladder and secured the women's briefcase. Another highlight from the match was when AJ Styles saw a poster of the Undertaker and got PTSD flashbacks to their WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match.

Another best part was when Styles and Daniel Bryan ended up in Vince McMahon's office and he promptly shouted them out. Now that Asuka and Otis have the briefcases containing contracts for championship matches, they can both chose a place and time, according to their own convenience, for a world championship match.

Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins

Even though there was no live crowd to cheer for them, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins fought as if they were surrounded by their fans. The match was packed with high voltage action and it did not disappoint even for a second. After hitting each other with some powerful moves, McIntyre kicked out of a Curb Stomp before pinning Rollins down with a Claymore kick. Concluded the match like true superstars, the two shared a moment of respect and shock hands.

Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt

For the match, Bray Wyatt entered the wrestling ring as Bray Wyatt, not the fiend. Fans were eagerly waiting to see the wrestler back in action after he defeated John Cena in WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse match. But from the very beginning of the match, it was pretty much clear that Braun will win. At the end of the match, Strowman put on the old mask he used to wear when he was part of the Wyatt Family, and pinned Bray with a power slam.

Bayley retained SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley ended up successfully securing her SmackDown Women's Championship title in the match. She hit a Tamina with a Samoan Drop and Crucifix pin. While at one point Tamina had the match under her control, she decided to chase Sasha Banks in the ring instead of defeating Bayley and winning the match.

Bobby Lashley defeats R-Truth

R-Truth entered the wrestling ring asking the non-existent crowd to make some noise for him. Montel Vontavious Porter aka MVP and Truth locked horns in the ring, but after a while, Bobby Lashley appeared at the venue and said he will take MVP’s place and ended up defeating Truth with a spear.

New Day retained SmackDown Tag Titles

It’s was a power-packed match and by the end of it, The New day managed to defend their gold. Big E ended up pinning Gran Metalik. The fatal four match saw The New Day fighting against Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons and John Morrison and The Miz.

There may be no disqualifications, but the referee can still do THIS. @JaxsonRykerWWE! #MITB pic.twitter.com/ZZEDSi0bUH — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 10, 2020

Jeff Hardy defeated Cesaro

The match started with Hardy going for a dive off of the steel steps but Cesaro caught him in time and slammed him on the barricade. After hitting each other with some killer moves, in an attempt to put an end to the match, Cesaro went for his finisher but it did not go as planned. Hardy reversed and Cesaro hit a clothesline. They fought outside the ring for a while, but when they entered the ring, Jeff planted Swanton Bomb for a win.

