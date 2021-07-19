WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: Seth Rollins helps Roman Reigns; Big E and Nikki A.S.H. trump all

Money in the Bank 2021 had some major moments during the closing show as Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship title and another big announcement was made.

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas saw some fantastic matches and closed on a massive note with a final fight between Roman Reigns and Edge. Roman Reigns' victory over Edge after a spectacular match remained a major highlight of the event. Also among other key winners included, Nikki A.S.H. who snagged the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Nikki outlasted seven other Superstars to scale the ladder as she managed to capture the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase.

In a major surprise, John Cena returned and came face to face with Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the latter's big win against Edge. While Big E bagged Mr. Money in the Bank title, in the Raw Women’s Championship, from the Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley match, Flair earned her 14th title as she turned out victorious against Ripley in an exciting match. As for SmackDown Tag Team Championship, The Usos defeated The Mysterios to win the tag titles after Jey drove Rey into the top turnbuckle and Jimmy assisted him on a rollup to clinch a win.

In the Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley match, despite Kingston getting a thunderous ovation as he entered the arena for his WWE Championship opportunity against Bobby Lashley, fate didn't seem to be on his side as Lashley won in a one-sided game.

Check out the full winners list here:

Roman Reigns vs Edge (Universal Championship)

Winner: Roman Reigns

The Usos vs The Mysterios (SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

Winner: The Usos

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Winner: Nikki A.S.H

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Winner: Big E

AJ Styles and Omos vs The Viking Raiders (Raw Tag Team Championship)

Winner: AJ Styles and Omos

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (Raw Women’s Championship)

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Kofi Kingston vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)

Winner: Bobby Lashley

