WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Results: Theory bags MITB Men's title; Liv Morgan wins SmackDown Women’s title
Check out the complete winners' for the Money in the Bank 2022. Theory took home the Money in the Bank Men's title.
WWE Money In The Bank 2022, pay-per-view event was recently held at The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event sent wrestling fans into a tizzy as some big matched were lined up. The big winner for the night turned out to be Liv Morgan who won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match whereas as Theory bagged the Men's title.
In one of the most surprising moments of the event, after losing the WWE US championship title to Bobby Lashley, Theory won the Money In The Bank after being introduced as the eighth entrant. As for the Raw Women's Championship match, Bianca Belair defeated Carmella. The WWE Tag Team Championship Match saw The Usos defeat The Street Profits as they retained their Championship title.
As for Theor's epic fin, the WWE wrestler defeated Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Sheamus in the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Check out the complete results here:
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Winner: Liv Morgan
United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs Theory
Winner: Bobby Lashley
Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs Carmella
Winner: Bianca Belair
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs The Street Profits
Winner: The Usos
SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs Natalya
Winner: Ronda Rousey
SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey
Winner: Liv Morgan
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Winner: Theory
Tell us your favourite match moment from Money In the Bank 2022 with us in comments.
ALSO READ: John Cena returns to WWE Raw for his 20th anniversary celebration with an emotional promo