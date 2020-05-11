WWE Money in the Bank: Fan declare Rey Mysterio dead after King Corbin tossed him off the roof
This year’s Money In The Bank event was very different from anything the WWE fans had seen before. Unlike how it is usually done with a multi-person ladder match, this year the contestants started at the bottom of WWE's corporate headquarters building and found their way to the top. When it was announced earlier this year that match will take place on the roof of WWE, people took to social media and joked about wrestling superstars throwing each other off the roof to win the match. And that is precisely what happened.
As they fought to secure the precious briefcase, King Corbin tossed Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black right off the roof of the corporate building. Reacting to the shocking move, WWE fans took to Twitter and declared that Rey is dead. “Result at the end crowning Asuka and Otis as the Mr/Miss Money in the Bank. I would like to take a minute to mourn the loss of Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black who thrown off the top of titan tower RIP PPV score is 8/10,” a fan wrote. “RIP they were two of the best wrestlers in the world. Gone too soon,” he said.
Some people got emotional and stated that Corbin should be in prison. “Your job has killed 3 people since Mania! Someone needs to pay!” a fan tweeted. “So @BaronCorbinWWE attempted to kill Elias and now has killed Aleister black and Rey Mysterio why is he not in prison,” another commented. Even though Corbin tried his best, Otis ended up winning the match. AJ Styles and Baron Corbin were fighting over the briefcase on top of the ladder when Elias, who was not even a part of the match, hit Corbin with a guitar and as a result, Corbin let go of the suitcase. Styles fumbled and it fell straight into Otis’s arms.
Check out more reactions:
— The Plague Doctor of Style (@zaahir3000) May 11, 2020
Money in the Bank was wild... Baron Corbin 'kills' Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio
Money in the Bank was wild... Baron Corbin 'kills' Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio @MB18Brewer https://t.co/nMyEHUik2n
— Dan Birkin (@Birkin37) May 11, 2020
@MB18Brewer https://t.co/nMyEHUik2n
— Dan Birkin (@Birkin37) May 11, 2020
RIPthey were two of the best wrestlers in the world. Gone too soon I wonder if @reymysterio and @WWEAleister are just gonna regularly come up on #WWERAW and act like they weren't murdered. pic.twitter.com/Bt5eXGqmJV — FearTheHeel (@The_Heel_Fan) May 11, 2020 I love that there are dudes pointing out that Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black didn’t really die tonight. Well no fucking shit. — Mondo Mania XXXII (@wackymondo) May 11, 2020 #WWE#MITB#RIP #ReyMysterio #AleisterBlack pic.twitter.com/q3CAxc9SxO — Insane * Quarantined * Wonka (@Insanewonka22) May 11, 2020 ALSO READ: WWE News: Renee Youg quips she wants to make a dance with video with Jon Moxley but CM Punk strictly disagrees
RIPthey were two of the best wrestlers in the world. Gone too soon— Saleh (@xItsSJx) May 11, 2020
I wonder if @reymysterio and @WWEAleister are just gonna regularly come up on #WWERAW and act like they weren't murdered. pic.twitter.com/Bt5eXGqmJV
— FearTheHeel (@The_Heel_Fan) May 11, 2020
I love that there are dudes pointing out that Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black didn’t really die tonight. Well no fucking shit.
— Mondo Mania XXXII (@wackymondo) May 11, 2020
#WWE#MITB#RIP #ReyMysterio #AleisterBlack pic.twitter.com/q3CAxc9SxO
— Insane * Quarantined * Wonka (@Insanewonka22) May 11, 2020
ALSO READ: WWE News: Renee Youg quips she wants to make a dance with video with Jon Moxley but CM Punk strictly disagrees