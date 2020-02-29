WWE: Naomi accuses Bayley of cheating following her Super ShowDown 2020 loss

Naomi is accusing Bayley of cheating during their Super ShowDown 2020 match. Here’s what she had to say.

Bayley and Naomi locked horns during the Super ShowDown 2020 on February 27, and Bayley ended up winning the match. Now, Naomi is calling out Bayley for cheating during their fight. In the first-ever Women’s Championship Match in Saudi Arabia, Bayley successfully defended her gold by defeating Naomi. Since it was the Middle East, women had to fight in T-shirts and Bayley took advantage of it. She trapped Naomi's legs up in her t-shirt and put an end to the match with her finishing move, Rose Plant driver.

Following the match, the 32-year-old wrestler took to Instagram to reflect on her loss. She posted a clip from the match and wrote, “I should have been willing to cheat like Bayley.” He tagged Bayley in the tweet with an angry red face emoji. While she was disappointed by the loss, she more than made up for it after defeating Sasha Banks and Bayley during the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The event took place a day after the Super ShowDown show.

I should have been willing to cheat like @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/TPkXkZ2J39 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 28, 2020

The match marked the return of Bayley’s best friend Sasha, who went on a break after her ankle injury. Bayley was just about to go against Naomi in a non-title match when WWE introduced Sasha, who joined her best friend in the ring. Both wrestlers started attacking Naomi but it eventually turned into a tag team match when Lacey Evans arrived to help Naomi. While the match did start with equal blows from both sides, finally, it was Lacey and Naomi one the match.

