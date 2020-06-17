WWE New: CM Punk reflects on Randy Orton & Edge’s Backlash match: It wasn't the greatest, I’ve seen better

CM Punk shared his honest opinion about Randy Orton and Edge’s Backlash 2020 match and said that it wasn’t the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’

After much anticipation, Edge and Randy Orton finally locked horn for the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at Backlash 2020, and CM punk had something to say about the fight. The WWE star got brutally honest while speaking about the match. Taking a dig at the title of the match the wrestler said it wasn’t the greatest match and that he has seen better. While Punk did not approve of it, the Edge and Randy’s match was the highlight of the event and got the fans very excited.

While most of the Backlash matches were aired live, it was previously reported that the main event between Edge and Randy was pre-taped ahead of time. on the latest episode of WWE Backstage Punk said the title added unnecessary pressure on the wrestlers, Sports Keeda reported. “I think if you are Randy Orton and Edge, you just ignore that. You can't live up to that. It's too subjective a label. 'Greatest Match of All Time'! What's the greatest single of all time music-wise? What's the greatest band of all time? What's the greatest car of all time? You know, it's too subjective. Everybody is going to have a different opinion," he said.

He mentioned that he has seen better performances by Randy. “It wasn't the greatest match of all time. I have seen better Randy Orton matches and I have seen better Edge matches. I kind of feel like it was a lot of unnecessary pressure, especially on Edge who is coming back after almost a decade of not wrestling. They did a great job at compartmentalising it and almost ignoring it and just going out all out there inside the ring," he added.

