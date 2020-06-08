WWE News: Adam Cole landed his first WWE gig because the company confused him for THIS wrestling superstar

WWE star Adam Cole recently made a hilarious revelation about landing his very first WWE gig and mentioned that that the company had confused him with another wrestling star. Read on to find out.

Adam Cole revealed the hilarious mishap that landed him his very first WWE appearance. The wrestler, whose real name is Austin Jenkins, recalled his first communication with WWE and how the company offered him a gig by mistake. He revealed that back in 2010, when he was in the early stage of his acting career, the wrestler got an email from the company and it ended up changing his life for good. “I got an email saying, 'Hey, we've seen some footage of you. We're really, really impressed. We wanna bring you down to FCW for a week to try out,'” Cole mentioned.

Cole recalled being over the moon after receiving the email and was all ready for his big break. He later even received a call from the company, the Wrap reported. “And I was like, 'Oh my God.' I'm telling my brother, I'm telling my friends. And [WWE] ended up calling me and talking to me on the phone for 30 minutes. And at the end of the conversation he goes, 'And listen, I just want you to know, if you just show up, you work hard, it's pretty much a done deal. Like, you just gotta not screw up. We're that level of interested,” he added.

However, he later realised that he wasn’t supposed to receive the mail and that it was all a huge misunderstanding. He revealed that the company confused him with another WWE star Xavier Woods. “Then I get the email with the flight itinerary. Long story short, it's the wrong name and I'm very confused and like, 'Wait, what?' I Google the name and up pops Xavier Woods. And I sent a picture of myself, I said, 'Hey, this is me.' And they went, "Oh my God, we're so sorry. We're gonna book you as an extra for RAW and SmackDown." ALSO READ: Dear Class of 2020: Beyonce's powerful commencement speech is what the world needs right now; FULL SPEECH

