WWE News: Adam Cole opens up on facing Tommaso Ciampa in NXT TakeOver event: I’m going to fight for my life

Ahead of his match with Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole opened up about defending the NXT Championship and said he would fight for his life.

Adam Cole is all set to lock horns with Tommaso Ciampa in the upcoming NXT TakeOver event and he is ready for it! Ahead of the highly anticipated match, WWE released a promo video featuring NXT World champion Adam Cole. In the clip, he reflected on facing Ciampa’s in the wrestling ring and said he would end Ciampa’s dream of regaining the title. “I have said countless times that Tommaso Ciampa is a man that never truly lost the NXT championship. He feels like the NXT championship is his right, he truly deserves it. But the fact is Adam Cole is in the middle of a run of a lifetime,” he said.

“And me saying that I’m the best NXT championship there has ever been, tonight I prove it. Tonight I prove it by beating a man who never really lost it. Tonight I beat tomato champ and put an end to this story to this fairy tale of Tommaso Ciampa regaining the NXT championship. I can promise you Tommaso that I am going to fight for my life to keep the most important price in this industry and you aren’t going to stop me and that is undisputed,” he added about his upcoming match with Ciampa.

In the match, Ciampa will challenge Cole in the match that is scheduled to take place in Portland for the title he never lost. Cole, on the other hand, will fight hard to defend his precious NXT Championship against Ciampa in the wrestling ring. Ciampa had to vacate the title after undergoing neck surgery in March last year. Ever since he got back in action after his recovery, the wrestler has been focusing on regaining the championship by defeating Cole.

