WWE News: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has THIS to say about Roman Reigns opting out of Wrestlemania 36

In a recent interview, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was asked his take on good friend Roman Reigns opting out of Wrestlemania 36 and fans being critical about his decision to do so. Read below to know what Jon had to share on the same.

Wrestlemania 36 went through some major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic and included two days of matches held at different locations. Amongst the main event caliber matches was Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the Universal Championship. However, a few days before the PPV, it was revealed that Roman had opted out of the match due to health concerns. Reigns is immunocompromised, as he battled with leukemia and hence, did not want to put his health at risk. Eventually, Braun Strowman replaced the 34-year-old wrestler.

However, there were some fans who were extremely critical of Roman's decision to opt out of Wrestlemania 36 and in a recent interview with PWInsider, when good friend and former WWE employee Jon Moxley was asked about it, the AEW World Champion shared, "Dude, I mean, this is unprecedented times! This is crazy! I mean you hear about all these other eras and people went through the Great Depression and wars and all that stuff. I grew up in the 90s so our generation has never had to deal with any kind of struggle or tough choices or anything like this, to this degree."

"So, it's crazy that we're actually living through something like this. And I would not judge anybody's decision about the things they do. I think, in his situation, it was definitely the smart thing to do. And I'd support that decision 100%. It was the right move," Jon concluded to PWInsider.

