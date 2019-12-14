WWE News: After CM Punk, is AJ Lee going to make a return to the pro wrestling world?

CM Punk recently made his return to WWE by joining as an analyst in FOX's show WWE Backstage. When a fan took to Twitter to ask AJ Lee if she would be following her footsteps and making a return to pro wrestling, read below to know what AJ tweeted back.

CM Punk shocked the WWE Universe when he made a surprise appearance on WWE Backstage, last month! While we would have loved for the former WWE wrestler to have returned as an in-ring wrestler, we're totally fine with Punk being an analyst and giving his honest 'pipebomb' opinions on the current roster and feuds! Punk has already made an impact as an analyst as he is no filters attached and his camaraderie with Renee Young and even Paige is the highlight of the FOX show.

Taking to his Twitter page, Punk revealed which wrestlers he would like to see visit the sets of WWE Backstage. "People I want on #WWEBackstage @WWEonFOX: @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE @KairiSaneWWE @WWEAsuka and @RheaRipley_WWE. That’s it. @ReneeYoungWWE @RealPaigeWWE," Punk tweeted. In response, a fan had a very important question to ask - Is @TheAJMendez going to be on #WWEBackstage she’s friends with all these ladies? Taking to her Twitter page to respond to the question of a possible return to wrestling is AJ herself.

No thank you, I am very retired. I will however tag along for coffee and snacks next time I’m in town. Always down for snacks. — AJ (@TheAJMendez) December 13, 2019

Mendes tweeted, "No thank you, I am very retired. I will, however, tag along for coffee and snacks next time I’m in town. Always down for snacks."

Bayley pitched in her two cents and tweeted, "Coffee date with me only," to which AJ tweeted back, "Girl, you know you’re my number one!"

Girl, you know you’re my number one! — AJ (@TheAJMendez) December 13, 2019

On the other hand, when a fan gave kudos to Paige for giving a shout out to AJ about delivering a better pipe bomb than CM Punk, the WWE Backstage analyst tweeted, "I will NEVER stop talking about my fairy godmother. @TheAJMendez you need to tag along with the hubs next time!," to which Lee tweeted back, "My Babygirl!"

ALSO READ: Girl on the Third Floor: Former WWE wrestler CM Punk has a date night with AJ Lee at the premiere of his film

Would you like to see AJ Lee return to WWE? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More