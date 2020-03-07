WWE News: After Randy Orton's brutal attack on Beth Phoenix, Edge is scheduled to come back to WWE RAW

Edge is all set to make his comeback after suffering a brutal attack at the hands of Randy Orton in next week's WWE RAW. The Rated-R Superstar will be seeking retribution from Mr. RKO for his attack on not just himself but also his wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

After his successful Royal Rumble 2020 comeback, Edge was welcomed to Monday Night RAW with open arms by Randy Orton. However, Randy heard the voices in his head and showed his true heel colours as he ambushed The Rated-R Superstar and repeatedly targeted his neck, which was the reason why Edge retired in the first place. Furthermore, last week's RAW saw Randy hitting Edge's wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix with a deadly RKO, as she had to be helped her way to the backstage!

Now, for some good news! For the WWE fans who have been waiting for Edge to come back already, the 46-year-old wrestler is returning to WWE RAW this week and it will be all about seeking retribution from his former Rated-RKO partner. WWE confirmed the news as they shared, "In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R Superstar will return to RAW once again this Monday, and there will be plenty to address. From The Apex Predator’s recent attacks to the status of his wife to Orton’s brazen claim that he injured Edge to save him from himself, it will be a night of many revelations from a man whose unbelievable career continues to evolve in unexpected ways."

Watch Randy Orton RKO Beth Phoenix below:

Are you excited to see Edge come back to WWE and start his feud with Randy Orton? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Jon Moxley on Edge receiving a thunderous pop at Royal Rumble 2020: Wrestling fans are the greatest

One can assume that Randy and Edge are heading towards a scene-stealing match at the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 on April 5, 2020.

Credits :WWE

Read More