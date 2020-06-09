WWE News: Ahead of their Backlash match Edge REVEALS he wants another tag team run with Randy Orton

WWE star Edge, who is all set to face Randy Orton at the upcoming Backlash event, revealed that he wants another tag team run with his former Rated-RKO partner Randy. Read on to know more.

During his latest appearance on RAW Talk, Hall of Famer Edge opened up about his rivalry with Randy Orton and also revealed that he wants another tag team run with his former partner. The Wrestler made the revelation ahead of his and Randy’s upcoming Backlash match. "I would have loved to see Rated RKO take another ride together," he said referring to their former WWE tag team. Back in the day, Rated-RKO was a professional wrestling tag team in WWE consisting of Edge and Randy Orton.

The title of the team was created by combining Edge's nickname, The Rated-R Superstar and Orton's initials, RKO, which is also the name of his finishing move. In 2007, Rated-RKO lost the World Tag Team Championship. This led to tension between the two WWE stars. The two eventually broke free and moved on by the end of the year. Following the split, Edge moved to the SmackDown brand. The fans are all set them in action later this week. The Backlash pay-per-view event will take place on June 14, 2020, in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Last month, Randy issued a challenge to Edge to a wrestling match at Backlash. Accepting Randy’s challenge, Edge said, “You don't love the sport like I do, like the rest of the locker room does.” Ever since the 46-year-old made his comeback earlier this year, it seems like everyone wants to lock horns with the WWE superstar in the ring. Seth Rollins recently revealed that he wants to enter the ring with Edge, TalkSPORT reported. ALSO READ: WWE News: Adam Cole landed his first WWE gig because the company confused him for THIS wrestling superstar

