WWE News: AJ Styles and Otis open up about strategies ahead of the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match

WWE superstars AJ Styles and Otis detailed their strategies ahead of the Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match. Here’s what they had to say.

AJ Styles and Otis are all set to face each other in the wrestling ring for the eagerly awaited Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match. Ahead of the Money In The Bank event, which is scheduled to take place on Monday morning IST, the WWE superstars detailed their strategies to win the upcoming match. Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match will feature Styles against Otis, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and King Corbin. Earlier this week, Styles made a surprise appearance on RAW and qualified for the event match.

After his appearance on RAW, Styles opened up about his upcoming match and took a shot at Otis. Styles quipped that it would be easy to climb the ladder with Otis on the opposite side, Ring Side News reported. “Isn’t Otis? Isn’t he in the Money In The Bank ladder match? Isn’t he in there? Yeah, because that elevator isn’t going anywhere. Yeah, don’t get on the elevator with him because it isn’t going anywhere,” he said seemingly making fun of Otis’ weight. He also mentioned that he plans to take a look at the map and find the best route to claim the contract.

Meanwhile, Otis said he is planning on doing whatever it takes to win the match. “I’m not too experienced with very big, tall ladders, but I am experienced with dozing people, ham and slam, getting the job done.” he said. The eagerly awaited match will feature WWE superstars fighting for a briefcase that containing a contract for a championship match. The competitors have to climb a ladder to secure the briefcase. The winner can then chose a place and time, according to their own convenience, for a world championship match.

ALSO READ: WWE News: AJ Styles thinks WWE ‘wasted’ his RAW return for THIS reason

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×