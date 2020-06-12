WWE News: AJ Styles on CM Punk calling him out for silence on racial inequality: I don’t respect that guy

WWE News: WWE star AJ Styles reacted to Cm Punk calling him out for not speaking up about racial inequality amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Here’s what he had to say.

AJ Styles finally opened up about Cm Punk calling him out for not speaking up about racial issues amid George Floyd protests. The WWE star stated that it is his job to entertain people and take their minds off everything that is currently going on in the world. He also asserted that he will not speak about an issue just because Punk called him out. Styles said he did not respect Punk. During an interview with Times Of India, the wrestler reflected on Punk’s recent remarks.

“I will not react at all coming from a guy like that I don’t any respect anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things,” he said. Styles’ reaction comes just days after Punk slammed people on social media for not addressing the fight for social justice in America, including Styles.

“Lotta people snitching on themselves. When people tell you who they are, believe it. Might be unfortunate and disappointing if you’re a fan of that person, or if it’s your grandmother, but f*** ‘em. Goodbye! (I yield my time, f*** you),” he tweeted. Reacting to this, a fan pointed out that Styles’ silence amid the chaos is speaking volumes about his stand. Punk agreed with the fan and decided to take a shot at his fellow wrestler, “Well. Come on. That one has been obvious for years.”

