WWE News: AJ Styles defeats Daniel Bryan on SmackDown; Becomes WWE Intercontinental Champion

AJ Styles brutally defeated Daniel Bryan on the latest episode of SmackDown to become WWE Intercontinental Champion. Read on to know more.

The latest episode of SmackDown finally featured the much-anticipated match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan with the former defeating the latter. After weeks of hype, the match ended with Styles becoming the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. The eight-man tournament began weeks ago and after reaching the final stage of the tournament, Styles locked horns with Bryan. This is the first time the 43-year-old wrestler has won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The lengthy match was loaded with some incredible hits and comebacks.

The match was given more than enough television time to shine bright and the wrestler did not disappoint. The power-packed match started with both Bryan and Styles showing off their killer moves in the ring. Even though Daniel Bryan managed to overpower Styles on several occasions, The Phenomenal One never lost his grip over the match. In the end, Bryan went for the running knee in an attempt to knock Styles out, but the wrestler caught him and hit a Styles Clash. He then hit a Flying Forearm and ended the match with a pinfall.

The Intercontinental Championship was stripped from Sami Zayn following WrestleMania 36 event. Zayn successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan at the event. Recently, when WWE decided to move forward with the show despite the COVID 19 lockdown, the officials had announced that wrestlers were free to make a choice and stay at home for a while if they are concerned about their health. Reportedly, the wrestler decided to take a break from the wrestling scene amid the ongoing health crisis, and since WWE had to move forward with their plans for future matches, they took away the championship from Zayn and now it belongs to Styles.

Credits :TwitterYouTube

