WWE News: AJ Styles returns to WWE after Boneyard loss; Qualifies for Money In The Bank match

WWE superstar AJ Styles made an appearance on WWE RAW, after his Boneyard loss, and qualified for Money In The Bank match. Read on to know more.

WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match, which took place at the WrestleMania 36 event, ended with the Undertaker brutally defeating AJ Styles. The match concluded in a dramatic fashion as Undertaker buried styles under a mound of dirt. That was the last time the WWE fans saw Styles in action. The wrestling star took his fans by surprise when he appeared on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. And it wasn’t just a guest appearance, Styles won a last chance gauntlet match and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The last chance gauntlet match started with Bobby Lashley defeating Titus O’Neil, Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin. Lashley eventually lost control of the match and was eliminated by via disqualification against Carrillo. Carrillo then went on to defeat Angel Garza and Austin Theory before Styles beat him to win the match. “In actual words, AJ Styles's ticket is punched to the Men's #MITB Ladder match!” WWE announced on Twitter with Style’s picture. The eagerly awaited Money In The Bank event will take place on May 10.

The event will feature WWE superstars fighting for a briefcase that containing a contract for a championship match. The winner can then chose a place and time, according to their own convenience, for a world championship match. People were waiting to see styles back in action after his Boneyard loss. The fight was so intense that after the match, the WWE fans declared Styles dead on Wikipedia. They edited the wrestler’s page on the website and declared that “The Phenomenal One” died the result of the match, Comic Book reported.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Edge and Randy Orton confirmed for next week's RAW; Check out fans reaction

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×