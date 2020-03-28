WWE News: AJ Styles REVEALS why The Undertaker and his WrestleMania 36 match is titled ‘The Boneyard’

AJ Styles revealed why The Undertaker and his WWE WrestleMania 36 match is titled The Boneyard. Read on to find out.

While WWE is keeping AJ Styles and The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 36 match under tight wraps, during a recent interview, Styles spilled some details about the Boneyard match. Revealing the reason behind the title of the match, the 42-year-old WWE star explained that their upcoming match will take place in a graveyard setting. And stated that they are calling it ‘The Boneyard’ match because, considering the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, it seemed very insensitive to call it ‘Graveyard Match’. On Mixer channel he said boneyard is basically a slang for graveyard.

When asked is the match is going to be like a street fight in a cemetery, thee wrestler said “Bingo!” and also confirmed that their match will not take place in the WWE Performance Center. Earlier this month, considering the Coronavirus pandemic which is haunting the world, WWE announced that they will tape the eagerly-anticipated WrestleMania 36 event audience-free from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Styles also spoke about how the fans are the “blood of everything” they do on the wrestling platform.

He said everything he does is about his fans and that he would not be anything if it weren’t for his fans. He stated that he would be nothing without his fans and also mentioned that he did not want to perform in a setting without the audience. Styles said one of the best things about entering the ring for a fight is seeing the sea of people around him. He said when people cheer you him, things don’t hurt that bad. His match with Taker was taped earlier this week and will feature in the upcoming event. Earlier this week, it was announced that the show will be held over two nights. The show will now stream live on April 4 and April 5.

