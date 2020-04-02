WWE News: AJ Styles slams The Undertaker over his TNA wrestling Jab in WrestleMania 36 promo

AJ Styles blasted The Undertaker over his TNA wrestling comment in WrestleMania 36 promo. Here’s what he had to say.

With WrestleMania 36 event just around the corner, the feud between AJ Styles and The Undertaker is just getting spicier! Earlier this week, Taker released a promo about his upcoming match against Styles and basically ran him down. Dressed in his signature gears, the 55-year-old WWE superstar stood in front of a tombstone that had AJ Styles’ name written on it. Throughout the clip, he called the 42-year-old wrestler by his real name – Allen Jones. Taker even took a jibe at Styles TNA wrestling days and said he wasn’t man enough to face him 15 years ago.

Reacting to his comment, Styles said he wasn’t going up against average fighter during his early days as a professional wrestler. He said he locked horns with Kurt Angle. He then went on to New Japan to explore more. “It's a global resume. I didn't stay in one place and go up against your average joes. I was up against Kurt Angle... and just so we're talking, a lot of those guys that were in the WWE came to where I was working. And then I went to New Japan and did some stuff over there,” he said at WWE’s The Bump.

Styles had earlier stated that maybe 10-15 years ago he wouldn’t have considered locking horns with Taker. Responding to this, in his promo, Taker stated that back then, Styles did not have what it took to face him in the ring. “You are damn right you wouldn’t want to. You were content being a big fish in a little pond because you knew you didn’t have what it takes to hang with The Undertaker, Stone Cold, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Edge, the very best this business had to offer,” he said.

Responding to his claims, Styles said that unlike now, wrestlers of his “size” weren’t given a fair chance in the ring back then. “Listen, I would've been there earlier if I could've. Sometimes things work out the way they do and, you know, it's a different time. Guys aren't as big as they used to be. Guys my size are given a chance, where back then they wouldn't even have been given a chance to get into the ring. So that's all a bunch of c*** that The Undertaker said. I hope it makes himself feel better," he stated.

