WWE News: AJ Styles takes a dig at Otis ahead of their Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match

WWE superstar AJ Styles took a dig at Otis ahead of their upcoming Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match. Here’s what he had to say.

AJ Styles made a surprise appearance on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW and qualified for Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match. This was his first appearance on the platform after the WrestleMania 36 event, which took place in April. During the event, the wrestling superstar locked horns with The Undertaker in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match and ended up losing the fight. Undertaker brutally defeated Styles to win the match. Since then, the wrestler has stayed away from the wrestling scene. During the latest RAW event, Styles won a last chance gauntlet match and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match will feature Styles against Otis, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio and King Corbin. After his appearance on RAW, Styles opened up about his upcoming match and took a shot at Otis. The eagerly awaited match will feature WWE superstars fighting for a briefcase that containing a contract for a championship match. The competitors have to climb a ladder to secure the briefcase. Speaking about the match, Styles quipped that it would be easy to climb the ladder with Otis on the opposite side, Ring Side News reported.

“Isn’t Otis? Isn’t he in the Money In The Bank ladder match? Isn’t he in there? Yeah, because that elevator isn’t going anywhere. Yeah, don’t get on the elevator with him because it isn’t going anywhere,” he said seemingly making fun of Otis’ weight. The suitcase is precious because the wrestler who will win the match can then chose a place and time, according to their own convenience, for a world championship match.

ALSO READ: Extraction: Creators reveal how many people Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake killed in the action film

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×