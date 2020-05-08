WWE News: AJ Styles thinks WWE ‘wasted’ his RAW return for THIS reason

Here’s why WWE superstar AJ Styles thinks WWE wasted his RAW return ahead of his Money in the Bank Ladder match. Read on to find out.

After staying away from the wrestling scene for a while post his WrestleMania 36 loss, AJ Styles took his fans by surprise when he appeared on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The appearance was extra special because Styles won the last chance gauntlet match and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. While his fans were excited to see the wrestling superstar back in action, Styled though his appearance could have been better. The 42-year-old wrestling star stated that WWE wasted his comeback. After WrestleMania 36 loss, Styles locked horns with The Undertaker for WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match.

The match concluded in a dramatic fashion as Undertaker buried styles under a mound of dirt. The fight was so intense that after the match, the WWE fans declared Styles dead on Wikipedia. The wrestler opened up about his comeback on his Mixer page. “The return could have been more. I’ve heard people talk about ‘Well, I mean, you kinda just wasted it. AJ Styles was buried alive and he could have come back as a different character, in a different mood, a different look. Something different about AJ Styles. He came back and he was exactly the same as before he got buried.’ I’m with you,” he said.

He also stated that WWE arranged his appearance for RAW probably because it’s upcoming Money in the Bank lacked star power. “I think circumstances had a lot to do with AJ Styles coming back when he did… maybe we need some more star power in that match. Maybe that’s what it was. “I wish we could have waited. I think, if times would have been different, that would have been something that we went with,” he said.

