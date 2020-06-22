  1. Home
WWE News: AJ Styles, Tommaso Ciampa & other WWE stars react to The Undertaker’s retirement announcement

WWE stars AJ Styles, Tommaso Ciampa, and others reacted to The Undertaker’s retirement announcement. #ThankYouTaker trends on twitter. Check out the reaction.
10426 reads Mumbai
The Undertaker has been an inseparable part of WWE for the past 30 years and he is finally ready to say goodbye to the wrestling scene for good. After teasing the idea of a possible retirement in his five-part documentary series, Undertaker: The Last Ride, legendary WWE wrestler finally confirmed that he is retiring in the finale episode. During the course of the docu-series, Taker reflected on every aspect of his wrestling career and shared lesser-known details about his three-decades-long journey.

Finally, during Undertaker: The Last Ride Ep 5, the 55-year-old reflected on the reason why he finally decided to retire from professional wrestling with his last match being the epic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36. "My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day, that's really all that matters. And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children," he said.

Following the release of the final Ep, WWE confirmed the retirement announcement by posting an epic tweet. The wrestling company posted a collage of Taker's pictures, highlighting various significant stages of his extraordinary career. “#ThankYouTaker,” the caption alongside the collage read. The caption has a deeper meaning. #ThankYouTaker also trended all around the world after Taker lost the WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns, Sports Keeda reported. The 2017 match was supposed to be his retirement match.

Fans bid a tearful goodbye to the legend after he left his hat and coat in the ring following the brutal defeat against Roman. Considering how the match ended, people thought it would be Taker’s last match for the company. However, he made a comeback during the WrestleMania 34 event and ended up defeating John Cena.

His last match was the epic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36. The 42-year-old fighter miserably lost to Taker and the match ended in a dramatic fashion as Taker buried styles under a mound of dirt. It was a memorable match which was widely praised by the fans on social media. And that was exactly how the wrester wanted to say goodbye to the wrestling scene. During an interview with People in May, Taker stated that when he finally says goodbye to the wrestling ring, he wants to do justice to his character.

“When you’re thinking of the old school Undertaker, that’s not a character that comes down to the ring and says, ‘Thank you for being with me for 30 years. It’s been a great career. I want to thank…’ That’s not what that guy does if you’re being true to the character and what people want to see,” he told People.

After the finale episode was released, various WWE stars took to social media and reacted to the news. AJ Styles, who had the honour of being the Deadman’s final opponent, wrote, “Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania. If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide.”

In response to Taker’s retirement, Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the announcement. Posting a picture from his segment with Taker from 2005 Ciampa wrote that since Taker a leaving, a rematch might be off the table. “I guess the rematch is off the table. #NeverSayNever #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker,” he wrote in the caption. Australian professional wrestler Billie Kay tweeted, “ICON. A true icon that devoted his life to this business. #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker Folded hands.”

Taker’s fans also flooded social media and paid tribute to the iconic wrestler. “Thank you for the endless amounts of memories. From being an undead zombie at Survivor Series, to WWE Champion, to the Lord of Darkness, to the American Badass, and to The Phenom that we all know and love. Thank you. #ThankYouTaker,” a fan wrote. “I have loved every moment of this series. Thank you @undertaker for giving us such wonderful entertainment for 3 decades. You have been a wonderful influence to so many and I will remain a fan of yours forever. #TheLastRide #Phenom #ThankYouTaker #Deadman #Americanbadass” another fan wrote.

Check out the reactions here: 

ALSO READ: WWE News: The Undertaker RETIRES from wrestling after 30 years: My career and my legacy speaks for itself

