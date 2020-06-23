WWE News: Akira Tozawa become the new 24/7 Champion after brutally defeating R Truth on WWE RAW

WWE star Akira Tozawa has become the new 24/7 Champion after defeating R Truth on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Read on to know more.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth via pinfall to win the 24/7 title for the second time in his career. It all started when Jax came to the ring, sat in a chair, and said it "must be Monday" because Charlotte Flair has been gifted a title shot despite her issues with Asuka. While this was happening, R-Truth's music hit and he entered the scene to talk about his match with Akira Tozawa. He then accused Jax of being Tozawa in disguise. The ring was then surrounded by Tozawa and ninjas.

Before the match between Tozawa and Truth could begin, Bobby Lashley and MVP made their way to ringside and attacked the ninjas at ringside. Tozawa quickly escaped under the ring to save himself and look for the perfect opportunity. Lashley then entered the ring and locked Truth in a full nelson. Once Lashley left, Tozawa took advantage of the situation and crawled out from under the ring. Taking Truth by surprise, Tozawa pinned him to win the 24/7 championship for the second time.

Just earlier this month, Rob Gronkowski’s record-breaking reign as WWE 24/7 Champion finally came to an end. R Truth lifted the strap for the 36th time by disguising himself as a landscaper and pinning the NFL star for the win. Rob had defeated Mojo Rawley to the ground to win the title. In April, Rob had announced that he was returning to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

