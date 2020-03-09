WWE News: Aleister Black defeats AJ Styles in a No DQ Match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Aleister Black defeated AJ Styles in a No DQ Match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. Read on to know more.

Aleister Black picked the biggest win of his career by defeating AJ Styles in a no disqualification match which took place at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. While the victory did come with a little assistance from The Undertaker, it was still a win. Styles (42) and Black (34) entered the ring for a No QD match and while initially, it seems like Styles had it all under control and was going to win the match, it did not take long for the fans and audience to realise that’s not going to happen.

Black started the fight with a big kick to Styles’ inner thigh. He responded by hitting Black with a chop block. Since it was a non-disqualification match, the OC joined the match to help Styles against Black. After showing off some powerful moves, Styles picked up a chair and started hitting Black with it. Watching this the audience started chanting ‘Understaker.’ Black kept on fighting and hit Styles with various power-packed moves. Just when the fans thought Styles would end up winning the fight, the lights went out and Undertaker entered the ring.

He first took out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, then went straight for Styles. He started off by choking the breath out of Gallows and Anderson and then hit attacked Styles with a chokeslam. Thanks to Undertaker’s interference, Black successfully pinned Styles to the ground and won the match. It seems like WWE is currently focusing on taking the Undertaker vs. Styles feud to the next level. Last month, Undertaker (54) won the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at Super ShowDown 2020 by defeating Styles. ALSO READS: WWE News: The Undertaker makes shocking appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

