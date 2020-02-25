WWE News: Aleister Black VS Erick Rowan & Humberto Carrillo VS Angel Garza announced for Monday Night RAW

WWE has announced two matches for Monday Night RAW. The show will feature Aleister Black gojng against Erick Rowan, and Humberto Carrillo facing Angel Garza. Read on to know more.

Before the fans get to witness the power-packed Super ShowDown event later this week, WWE has planned something special. WWE Monday Night Raw is all set to feature two high voltage matches before the big event which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2020. According to a report by Wrestling Edge, WWE has announced two matches for the upcoming show. Aleister Black will face Erick Rowan and Humberto Carrillo will enter the ring against Angel Garza.

Black and Rowan locked horns with each other on last week’s edition of Raw and the match was won by Black. The former NXT star escaped Rowan’s deadly hits in the ring and ended up winning the match. Considering the last match did not go too well for Rowan, he will come all prepared to redeem himself in the upcoming match. He needs to win this match if he wants to keep his spirits high for his fight at the much anticipated Super ShowDown event.

Check out the video of Aleister Black VS Erick Rowan match that took place last week:

Super ShowDown is almost here and the organisers have given the fans a very impressive line up for the event. The latest announcement by WWE was that the show will feature a fight between Bayley and Naomi. Bayley will defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi in the match. The upcoming fight will, reportedly, be the first-ever Women’s Championship Match in Saudi Arabia. Apart from this, the show will also feature Ricochet facing Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg going against Bray Wyatt, and King Baron Corbin going against Roman Reigns. ALSO READ: WWE News: Bayley to lock horns with Naomi in Super ShowDown 2020

