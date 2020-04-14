WWE News: Amy Weber claims Randy Orton and Edge harassed her on WWE flight: They had no respect for me

Former WWE star Amy Weber accused Randy Orton and Edge of bullying and harassing her on WWE flight. Read on to know more.

Former WWE superstar Amy Weber accused Randy Orton and Edge of bullying her on a WWE flight. Speaking about why she decided to quit the platform, the wrestling star recalled the time she was harassed by Randy and Edge while they were travelling on a flight. During the Alaskan tour with the company, Amy said she thought she had broken her tail bone. When she discussed the issue with her trainer, he asked her to go get some ibuprofen from the men’s locker room.

Since she had to attend various events, she decided to take some rest and was lying across three seats. And things got extremely uncomfortable when, according to her, Edge and Randy decided to bully her. She opened up about the incident in a tell-all video posted on her YouTube channel. “We were all sleeping. Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair and he slammed into it like a linebacker, so hard that I landed on the floor of the airplane. And then he said to me, ‘You’re gonna learn.’ I didn’t understand what he was talking about. So I turned around, went back to sleep,” she recalled.

Amy revealed that she later woke up and realised that Edge was pouring his drink in her face. “So immediately I popped up, I looked up, and I saw Edge, yes, you, Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand, there was a little bit left, and it was the same colour that was basically all over me. So I stood up on the airplane seat, and I was eye-to-eye to him, and I said, ‘Do you have a problem with me?’ And he goes, ‘What are you talking about?’ Of course he denied it, but the drink was in his hand,” she said in the video.

She further stated that when the flight landed, she decided she will no longer work with the platform where she is not respected. “When I got to Alaska, Shane McMahon was there, we were all getting our bags, and I was done. I just felt like I couldn’t continue to be in an environment where people really had no respect for me. They had their reasons but I don’t think taking two Ibuprofen for someone to call you names, try to physically harm you, and then pour a drink in your face,” she stated.

