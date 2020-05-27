WWE News: Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to the ‘ultimate hero’ Shad Gaspard: He was a positive force

Arnold Schwarzenegger paid a heartfelt tribute to the later former WWE star Shad Gaspard and called him an ‘ultimate hero.’ Read on to know more.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently took to social media and posted a moving tribute for late former WWE star Shad Gaspard. He was declared dead on May 20, three days after the wrestler went missing at the Venice beach. Schwarzenegger shared a photo of himself visiting Shad Gaspard's memorial outside of Gold's Gym in Venice Beach. Earlier this month, Gaspard and his 10-year-old son Aryeh were pulled into a rip current at the beach. It was reported that when the lifeguards came to save the 39-year-old former wrestler, he asked them to rescue his son first.

While the lifeguards saved his son, a large wave crashed onto Gaspard and he lost his life. “On my bike ride today I stopped to pay respects to Shad Gaspard. He was such a positive force in the gym and the world. He was a hero in bodybuilding, a hero in wrestling, and the moment he told lifeguards to save his son first, the ultimate hero. My thoughts are with his family,” the 72-year-old action movie icon and WWE Hall of Famer wrote alongside the picture.

Gaspard was one of the leading names in the WWE wrestling scene for years before he decided to put an end to his wrestling career in 2010. He was a part of the tag team Cryme Tyme with his partner Jayson Anthony Paul. After the news broke, various WWE stars flooded social media and paid heartfelt tributes to the wrestler. One of the most emotional statements came from Gaspard's tag team and friend JTG.

“The outpour of love and support has definitely helped me get through this. I have my moments where I'm in disbelief and feeling a tremendous amount of hurt but as soon as I start to reminisce about Shad and our relationship I begin to smile. I have tons of memories of Shad and I just chilling for no reason and having a great time, enjoying each other's energy, working out together, traveling the world together," he tweeted.

