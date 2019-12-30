WWE News: Bayley BEATS Becky Lynch; registers new record for SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley has been the SmackDown Women's Champion for combined days of 217 days from two title reigns, thus beating current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who was the champion for combined days of 216 days from three title reigns.

Back in 2016, we finally got to see the WWE Draft where the superstars were moved around between WWE SmackDown and WWE RAW, respectively. We saw the Four Horsewomen divided 3-1. While Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks joined RAW, Becky was drafted to SmackDown. Bayley, who was a part of WWE NXT at the time was a surprise draft to the red brand. Since then, we have two Women's Championship - one for Monday Nights and the other for Friday Nights!

It was during Money In The Bank 2019 when Bayley not only won the MITB briefcase but the wrestler also cashed in on then champ Charlotte and became the SmackDown Women's Champion for the very first time. However, during Hell in a Cell 2019, Bayley lost the title to Charlotte. During the October 11, 2019 episode of SmackDown, Bayley got her hands on the title one more time and still remains champion. Earlier, it was Becky who held the record for the women wrestler with the most combined days as SmackDown Women's Champion. According to SEScoops, as of today, the 30-year-old wrestler holds the record with combined days of 217 days from two title reigns. Hence, The Man was dethroned by The Hugger!

Check out the full list headlined by Bayley below:

1. Bayley 2x 217+ days as champion

2. Becky Lynch 3x 216 days as champion

3. Charlotte Flair 5x 193 days as champion

4. Naomi 2x 149 days as champion

5. Carmella 1x 131 days as champion

6. Alexa Bliss 2x 110 days as champion

7. Asuka 1x 100 days as champion

8. Natalya 1x 86 days as champion

What is your take on Bayley's current reign as SmackDown Women's Champion?

