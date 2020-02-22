WWE News: Bayley to lock horns with Naomi in Super ShowDown 2020

Bayley will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi in the upcoming Super ShowDown 2020 event. Read on to check out the event’s line-up.

The Super ShowDown is just around the corner and WWE has announced another power-packed match for the upcoming event’s line-up. Bayley is all set to defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi in the much-anticipated event that will take place next week in Saudi Arabia. According to a report by Fox Sports, the upcoming fight will be the first-ever Women’s Championship Match in Saudi Arabia. While Natalya did defeat Lacey Evans at WWE Crown Jewel in the Middle Eastern country last year, it wasn’t a championship contest.

Although Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, her opponent is equally good in the ring. The event is scheduled to take place on February 27 and last month, the WWE officials asserted that the creative team is trying to put together a thrilling show. The show will be headed by Wrestling star Bill Goldberg, who will face Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend for the Universal title. Earlier this month, Bill Goldberg made a comeback on WWE SmackDown and announced his return in the wrestling world.

Check out the announcement here:

He mentioned that he wanted to enter the ring with his all-time arch-rival Brock Lesnar, but since he is busy with Drew McIntyre and Ricochet, he decided to participate in the Universal Championship for a comeback match. In the match, Goldberg will come face to face with WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. In addition to Wyatt, the much-anticipated event will also feature wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan. The last time Hogan appeared on TV was during the last year’s Saudi Arabian event.

Here’s the current announced card for the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns ALSO READ: WWE News: Nikki Bella, Brie Bella to be inducted in Hall of Fame; Daniel Bryan and Birdie celebrate with them

Read More