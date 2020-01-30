WWE News: Bayley REVEALS she was disappointed with WWE WrestleMania 34 for THIS reason; Find Out

Bayley revealed that she felt disappointed after her WWE WrestleMania 34 match. Here’s what she had to say about featuring in the first-ever Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley opened up about feeling disappointed after featuring in the inaugural Women’s WrestleMania Battle Royal at the 34th edition of the show in 2018. For the unversed, the WWE superstar was featured on the pre-show of WrestleMania 34, in the first-ever Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal. While Bayley was flawless with her stunning moves and powerful blows, the wrestler ended up losing the match to Naomi. During the interview, she admitted that the match left her disappointed.

While the loss did take a toll on her, Bayley proudly stated that her WrestleMania 33 victory and the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sasha Banks, more than made up for what happened inside the ring WrestleMania 34, Sportskeeda reported. The thrilling match, which was loaded with some high voltage action featured Bayley, her best friend Sasha, and Naomi, among other wrestlers, competing against each other. Bayley successfully eliminated her best friend Banks during the closing moments of the battle royal at WrestleMania 34.

While she was very close to winning the match, Naomi managed to take her down. Seconds after Bayley eliminated Banks, Naomi threw her out with a swift move. The wrestler is now looking forward to a WrestleMania and during a recent interview with talkSPORT, even revealed the names of some of the wrestlers she would like to lock horns with. The list included Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair and Chelsea Green.

Credits :SportskeedatalkSPORTYouTube

