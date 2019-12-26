WWE News: Becky Lynch gets emotional as she thanks fans for an amazing 2019

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself on the occasion of Christmas and emotionally thanked fans for a terrific 2019. Check out The Man's IG post below.

2019 has been the year for The Man! When Becky Lynch made her RAW debut alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, the Irish wrestler had to take a back seat letting her Four Horsewomen members shine. Bayley, who was still in NXT got to make a mark there leaving Becky as the good girl, everyone cheered for but didn't see as the leading face. All that changed when Becky embraced her inner badass and turned heel on Charlotte. However, Lynch was far from being an ordinary heel as she took over the entire company and had the fans at the palm of her hands cheering for the 32-year-old wrestler.

Her popularity catapulted to such an extent that her presence was demanded in the main event of Wrestlemania 35. She took on Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair and defeated both to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. While she may have lost the SmackDown Championship to Bayley, Charlotte is still the RAW Champion and could very well be heading to Wrestlemania 36, still holding the title. On account of Christmas, Becky shared a candid photo of herself posing next to a Christmas Tree on her Instagram page, reflecting on her terrific 2019 and the love bestowed upon her by the WWE Universe.

Check out Becky's IG post below:

Becky wrote, "Sitting in Ireland thinking about all the support you’ve given me this year. No matter what happens to us next year, I want you to know I’ll never to be able to thank you all enough."

All hail The Man!!

Meanwhile, WWE Backstage recently announced the WWE Female Superstar of the Year was, as you would guess it... Becky Lynch.

Credits :Instagram

